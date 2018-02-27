Oprah Winfrey on Trump tweet: 'It did make me think for a second'

Oprah Winfrey is elaborating on her reaction to President Donald Trump’s tweet calling her “insecure” and her 60 Minutes story “biased and slanted.”

“Let me say this about being recently attacked on Twitter. When people say things about you that are unkind or not true, it’s hurtful. It’s no different for me than anybody else,” she told Vanity Fair at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday. “Some people may try to fix the situation head-on and say something back, but it only escalates. I believe if you put out negativity into the world, it comes back, so I don’t respond to anybody saying something that is negative. But, when the president of the United States criticizes you, it did make me think for a second, ‘Was he right? Was there anything valid there?’ I went back and looked at the tape and I didn’t feel there was.”

Winfrey shrugged off the tweet during an appearance on last Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I don’t like giving negativity power,” she said in part.

In her next interview on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked if Winfrey considered tweeting her own response. “Not a second,” she said. “You don’t win by meeting any kind of negativity head-on. You just have to say, ‘Well, I don’t know what that was, but alright. I wasn’t in the room when he did that so I don’t know.'”

Trump’s tweet followed Winfrey’s panel on 60 Minutes about America’s political divide during Trump’s presidency. “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” he wrote on Sunday, Feb. 18, hours after the segment aired. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Winfrey, however, has insisted that she has no plans to run for president, telling 60 Minutes Overtime that she hasn’t “heard from God” about calls for her to seek office in the wake of her viral speech at the Golden Globes in January.

“I do feel that I have a responsibility as a person who has a big voice in this country to use it to promote justice and kindness and goodwill in the world, but it has never felt to me that that was supposed to be political — and it still does not feel that to me,” she explained. “So I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit, it’s not my DNA.”