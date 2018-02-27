Lewis Gilbert, James Bond and 'Alfie' director, dies at 97

Lewis Gilbert, the Oscar-nominated director of Alfie and three James Bond films, has died at 97.

The British Gilbert began his career as a child actor, appearing in films like Dick Turpin, before making the transition to directing. Early in his career, he worked as an assistant on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1939 film Jamaica Inn. In addition to making documentaries during World War II and later directing several war films, Gilbert earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture for his 1966 film Alfie, starring Michael Caine as a self-obsessed ladies’ man.

Although Gilbert had, up until then, primarily directed dramas and lower-budget films, James Bond producers Harry Saltzman and Albert R. Broccoli persuaded him to join the franchise with 1967’s You Only Live Twice, starring Sean Connery. The director returned 10 years later for 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me and 1979’s Moonraker with Roger Moore. In all, Gilbert’s career spanned almost 60 years, including Oscar-nominated hits like Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. His most recent film was the 2002 Julie Walters comedy Before You Go.

Directors like Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed and Baby Driver’s Edgar Wright paid tribute to Gilbert on Twitter, with Reed noting that he included a “tiny homage” to Moonraker in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Lewis Gilbert, director of YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE, THE SPY WHO LOVED ME and MOONRAKER, has passed away. SPY was the first Bond film I saw in the theater. (And I have a tiny homage to MOONRAKER in ANT-MAN AND THE WASP.) Rest in Peace. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) February 27, 2018