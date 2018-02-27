Christina Hendricks is threatened by a masked maniac in exclusive clip from The Strangers: Prey at Night

Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks encounters a different stripe of lunatic in The Strangers: Prey at Night (out March 9) as a just-released clip from the horror franchise reboot sharply proves. Directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), the film concerns a family’s road trip which takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.

The Strangers: Prey at Night costars Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night above and, exclusively, that new clip, below.

The Strangers: Prey at Night is being released in cinemas by Aviron Pictures, March 9.