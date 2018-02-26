Here's what Batman's Gotham City will look at like at new Warner Bros. theme park

If you’ve ever dreamed of walking the streets of Gotham City or visiting the Bat Cave, you’re in luck.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the first Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, is set to open later this year on the man-made Yas Island and will include themed lands dedicated to DC Comics superheroes, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera cartoons, classic Hollywood, and more.

While Warner Bros. previously shared a glimpse of the various themed lands, they are now unveiling new details of what Batman’s Gotham City will look like.

One of the primary attractions, shown in a rendering here, will be “Batman: Knight Flight,” an adrenaline packed ride where guests will board a robotically controlled flying Batwing to help Batman fight crime on the streets of Gotham. After stepping through a secret panel at Wayne Tech headquarters, guests will be recruited as test pilots for the Batwing and launched out of the Batcave to begin their crime-fighting adventure. The ride mixes a flight simulator with immersive scenery and special effects.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

In addition to having the chance to roam the streets of Gotham alongside super-villains like the Joker, the Riddler, Scarecrow, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, guests will also have several other attractions to enjoy in Gotham City. The Scarecrow Scare Ride takes guests on a flight experience that sends you on an interactive experience involving aerobatics and barrel rolls. The Riddler Revolution is a spinning rollercoaster “designed by The Riddler himself” and guests can enjoy a twisted new take on a carnival maze with The Joker’s Funhouse that includes a hall of mirrors, a labyrinth, shrinking corridors, and more.

Guests can also play a series of games at the Rogues Gallery on Gotham Pier for a chance to reclaim the waterfront landmark from The Joker and his henchmen. Hungry guests can whet their appetite at the police department, Gotham City’s Finest, or on the shadier side of town in the Hall of Doom.

Gotham City is just part of the fun to come from the new theme park, which will include 29 rides and a variety of other attractions and live entertainment across the themed lands of Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, and Warner Bros. Plaza.