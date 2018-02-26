Antoine Fuqua in talks — again — to direct Scarface

Say hello to your new old Scarface director.

More than a year after exiting Universal’s reimagining of the classic gangster tale, Antoine Fuqua is back in talks to direct, EW has confirmed.

Fuqua was originally connected to the third big-screen incarnation of Scarface in Aug. 2016, before departing in Jan. 2017 over scheduling conflicts with The Equalizer sequel. In between Fuqua’s exit and return, Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer was onboard, only to also subsequently leave the project.

The most recent script for the film, which will be set in Los Angeles, was penned by Joel and Ethan Coen, Jonathan Herman, and Ayer, who wrote Fuqua’s Training Day.

Also on Monday, Universal Pictures officially pulled Scarface from its previously scheduled released date of Aug. 10, with no new date announced.

Deadline first reported the news of Fuqua’s reinvolvement.