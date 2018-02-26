Adorable kids re-create all of this year's Best Picture Oscar nominees

If there was an award for best Oscar movie reenactor, these adorable kids would be shoe-ins.

One movie-loving clan, the Storino family, has used their kids to painstakingly re-create scenes from all of the Best Picture nominees for the past eight years, sending up everything from La La Land to Birdman to The Artist.

This year saw them bring a new crop of nominees to life, and we’re of the opinion that you haven’t lived until you’ve seen a pint-sized version of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, a small child rocking Frances McDormand’s bandana look from Three Billboards, and two kids recreating the underwater embrace from The Shape of Water.

See below for some of our favorites and visit dontcallmeoscar.com for the full gallery.

Fox Searchlight; dontcallmeoscar.com

Everett Collection; dontcallmeoscar.com

Sony Pictures; dontcallmeoscar.com

Jack English/Focus Features; dontcallmeoscar.com

Justin Lubin/Universal; dontcallmeoscar.com