Gina Rodriguez starring in Netflix rom-com Someone Great

After helping Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tessa Thompson shepherd Alex Garland’s latest sci-vi venture Annihilation to glowing critical reviews, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has found her next movie project.

EW has confirmed the Golden Globe-winning actress will star in and produce the upcoming Netflix film Someone Great, a romantic comedy about loss, maturation, and female friendships, directed by MTV’s Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Per THR, Robinson, making her directorial debut on Someone Great, wrote the script about “a woman who, after a heart-wrenching breakup, decides to seek adventure in New York City with her two best friends before she moves across the country for her dream job.”

Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig will produce alongside Rodriguez. Production on Someone Great is slated to begin in April, though further casting details and a planned release date have yet to be announced.