Humans star Gemma Chan joins Captain Marvel

Humans star Gemma Chan is joining Captain Marvel in a non-human role.

The actress has been cast in Marvel’s first female-led superhero film as Minn-Erva, EW has confirmed. Chan joins Brie Larson, Jude Law, and Ben Mendelsohn, taking on the role of Doctor Minnerva, a.k.a. Minn-Erva, a geneticist from the Kree alien race and a chief antagonist of Captain Marvel (Larson) in the comics.

Chan shared her excitement about joining the MCU on social media.

Very excited to be joining the MCU 💪🏼 #CaptainMarvel https://t.co/n8ghfpCbOf — Gemma Chan (@Gemma_Chan1) February 26, 2018

Most known for starring on Channel 4 and AMC’s Humans as a conscious robot, Chan adds Captain Marvel to her slate of upcoming high-profile projects. She will next be seen in the big screen adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, followed later this year by Mary Queen of Scots, in which she stars alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

Deadline first reported the news.