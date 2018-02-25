Bollywood icon Sridevi dies suddenly at 54

Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress who emerged as the most popular star of her generation, died suddenly in Dubai on Saturday, at the age of 54.

Sridevi ascended to Bollywood stardom through her leading roles in the ’80s and ’90s, becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, with several awards to boot. She made her feature debut at 4 years old, in 1969’s Thunaivan. Her breakout came in the 1983 comedy Himmatwala, and from there she worked in a variety of genres, including song-and-dance melodrama and broad comedy.

She won six Filmfare Awards, one of the oldest film prizes in India, and just last year completed her 300th film role in the movie Mom. Sridevi had recently made an acclaimed comeback to acting, following the brief hiatus she took after marrying film producer Boney Kapoor. She was known for her on-screen collaborations with Anil Kapoor, who starred in Slumdog Millionaire and the eighth season of 24, and gave a celebrated performance more recently in English Vinglish.

Brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed to Indian Express that Sridevi died of cardiac arrest; she was in Dubai to attend a wedding of her extended family, according to the publication.

Several Indian celebrities expressed their shock and grief on Twitter.

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018