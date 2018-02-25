Black Panther continues box office reign with $108 million second weekend

Black Panther is still king.

Ryan Coogler’s superhero blockbuster is set to score the second-highest sophomore weekend ever at the domestic box office, earning an estimated $108 million from 4,020 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The film will therefore trounce three newcomers — the R-rated comedy Game Night, the sci-fi thriller Annihilation, and the YA romance Every Day — while declining just 47% from last week’s record-breaking debut.

Black Panther marks the fourth film ever to top $100 million in its second frame, joining Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million), Jurassic World ($106.6 million), and The Avengers ($103 million). After 10 days in theaters, Disney’s latest Marvel movie is up to an estimated $400 million domestic total. It has also taken in about $304 million overseas ($83.8 million this weekend), for a worldwide cume of $704 million.

Directed and co-written by Coogler, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as the eponymous superhero, a.k.a. T’Challa, who guards and governs the secretive, technologically advanced nation of Wakanda. The star-studded cast also includes Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, and Letitia Wright. The film has garnered glowing reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore.

Hopper Stone/SMPSP

Coming in a distant second is Warner Bros. and New Line’s Game Night, with about $16.6 million from 3,488 theaters.

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Vacation) and starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, the film centers on a group of friends whose regular game night turns into a real-life murder mystery. Game Night received generally positive reviews from critics and a decent B-plus CinemaScore from audiences.

The weekend’s other newcomers, Paramount’s Annihilation and the newly relaunched Orion Pictures’ Every Day, will arrive in the No. 4 and No. 9 spots. Annihilation is on track for an estimated $11 million, while Every Day is eyeing about $3.1 million.

Based on the first installment of novelist Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina), Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who ventures into an environmental disaster zone seeking answers about what happened to her husband (Oscar Isaac). Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson costar. Although the film scored strong reviews, moviegoers gave it a tepid C CinemaScore.

Peter Mountain/Paramount Pictures

Every Day, adapted from the David Levithan novel of the same name, fared better in audience polling, earning a B-plus CinemaScore, though critics’ reviews were poor. Angourie Rice stars in the love story about a 16-year-old girl who falls for a body-hopping spirit named A. Michael Sucsy (Grey Gardens, The Vow) directed.

According to ComScore, overall box office is up 12.7 percent year-to-date. Check out the Feb. 23-25 figures below.

1. Black Panther — $108 million

2. Game Night — $16.6 million

3. Peter Rabbit — $12.5 million

4. Annihilation — $11 million

5. Fifty Shades Freed — $6.9 million

6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — $5.7 million

7. The 15:17 to Paris — $3.6 million

8. The Greatest Showman — $3.4 million

9. Every Day — $3.1 million

10. Met Opera: La Boheme — $1.9 million