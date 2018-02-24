Notting Hill actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

Emma Chambers, an actress known for her roles in the Hugh Grant-led Notting Hill and BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley, has died. She was 53.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress, Emma Chambers,” agent John Grant said in a statement to EW. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

“Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress,” Hugh Grant tweeted of the actress. “Very sad news.”

Chambers’ Vicar of Dibley costar Dawn French added, “I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot.”

The Doncaster-born actress played the role of Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley from 1994 to 2007. The character earned her a British Comedy Award for best television actress in 1998.

Chambers also appeared as Honey, the younger sister of Grant’s William Thacker, in Notting Hill. Her acting resume was marked by additional roles across British television, including on Take a Girl Like You, The Rainbow, Martin Chuzzlewit, and a TV movie adaptation of The Wind in the Willows.

The actress is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn, who has appeared on Outlander and the BBC’s Doctors.