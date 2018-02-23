Watch the trailer for Idris Elba's directorial debut Yardie

You probably know Idris Elba from his roles in The Wire, Pacific Rim, Beasts of No Nation, and, most recently, Molly’s Game. You might even know him for his skills as a a DJ. But did you know the Brit has just directed his first movie, Yardie, which premiered at Sundance and screened this week at the Berlin Film Festival?

Adapted from Victor Headley’s 1992 novel, Yardie centres on the life of a young Jamaican man named D (Aml Ameen), who has never fully recovered from the murder, committed during his childhood, of his older brother Jerry Dread (Everaldo Creary). D grows up under the wing of a Kingston Don and music producer named King Fox (Sheldon Shepherd). Fox dispatches him to London, where he reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Yvonne (Shantol Jackson), and his daughter who he’s not seen since she was a baby. He also hooks up with a soundclash crew, called High Noon. But before he can be convinced to abandon his life of crime he encounters the man who shot his brother 10 years earlier, and embarks on a bloody, explosive quest for retribution — a quest which brings him into conflict with vicious London gangster Rico (Stephen Graham).

Watch the trailer for Yardie, above.