Watch fourth grade teacher welcome students to class with Black Panther handshake

What are those?! Awesome Black Panther handshakes, of course!

Upon its release last week, Marvel’s record-breaking superhero film has taken the country by storm, owning the box office and pop culture conversation. The influence has even made its way into Ohio’s Dayton Leadership Academies, where fourth-grade teacher Tina Bailey, donning a Black Panther mask, welcomed her students into class on Tuesday with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) handshake, resulting in a viral video.

“It’s very exciting, but I just hope that people remember that it was for the kids,” Bailey told Yahoo. “Our babies are so stressed out in these areas. You have the low income, you have bullying, you have just different things that are going on in the world.”

Black Panther, which also stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, is now in theaters.