Walking Dead actress Laurie Holden is cursed in trailer for occult horror movie Pyewacket

In the upcoming occult horror movie Pyewacket, Nicole Muñoz plays Leah, a teenager who finds solace following the recent death of her father by dabbling in the dark arts. It all seems like harmless fun at first, until Leah does the unthinkable and puts a death curse on her mother (Laurie Holden from The Walking Dead) following a blow-out argument. No sooner does she performed the ritual than she regrets it. But it may be too late, as an evil presence known as Pyewacket begins to make itself known — and threatens to destroy both mother and daughter.

Pyewacket — released March 23 in select theaters, on VOD, and via digital platforms — is written and directed by Adam MacDonald, whose previous film was the excellent bear-attack thriller Backcountry.

Watch the new trailer for Pyewacket above and check out the movie’s poster, below.