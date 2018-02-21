Lupita Nyong'o to star in film adaptation of Trevor Noah's memoir

Coolest mom ever?

As Black Panther dominates the box office and pop culture conversation, star Lupita Nyong’o has landed a new role. The Oscar-winner announced Tuesday that she will star in the film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, playing The Daily Show host’s mother.

“When I read @Trevornoah’s Born A Crime, I could not put the book down,” the actress wrote on social media. “Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!”

Released in 2016, Noah’s New York Times best-seller chronicles his years growing up in Apartheid-era South Africa, where his existence as a half-back, half-white person was against the law. One the memoir’s true stories is his mother surviving being shot in the head by his stepfather. In fact, the memoir is more about Noah’s mother than Noah himself: “Foe of the status quo, her presence looms large over every page whether she’s mentioned or not, and by the end, Noah lovingly makes clear that this book belongs to her,” reads EW’s review of the book.

Nyong’o, who won an Oscar in 2014 for 12 Years a Slave, is currently starring in Black Panther as Nakia, the love interest of King T’Challa and a warrior in her own right.

The news was first reported by Deadline.