Jurassic World 3 rampaging toward 2021 release date

At least a few people are bound to survive the explosive events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The untitled Jurassic World 3, the third installment of the Jurassic World story line with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, has officially landed a release date of June 11, 2021.

Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World and returned as a producer on Fallen Kingdom, which features J.A. Bayona at the helm. Since the beginning, Trevorrow said he envisioned the post-Jurassic Park films as a trilogy. He’ll return for the next film as an executive producer and a co-screenwriter with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will also produce with Steven Spielberg.

“I remember telling Steven even while we were making the first movie, ‘This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here’s the end of the end. This is where we want to go,'” Trevorrow said in a 2017 interview. “I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested.”

Pratt returns as raptor expert Owen Grady alongside Howard’s former park-runner Claire Dearing in Fallen Kingdom, which Trevorrow said will help set the stage for the third chapter.

“At the end of this movie, it’s not a cliffhanger, but it’s designed for people to want to know what’s going to happen next, whereas the earlier Jurassic Park movies had pretty clear definitive endings,” he explained. “They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was gonna go in the future.”

Bayona compared Fallen Kingdom to The Empire Strikes Back or The Wrath of Khan in explaining the sequel’s slightly darker take. When an active volcano on Isla Nublar threatens to erupt and decimate all living things on the island, Claire and her newly founded organization, the Dinosaur Protection Group, enlist Owen to help save as many dinosaurs as they can.

Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith also star, while Jeff Goldblum reprises his role of Ian Malcolm from Spielberg’s original films.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will open in theaters this June 22.