Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray includes 14 deleted scenes

Get ready to see a lot more of a galaxy far, far away.

On Tuesday, Disney and Lucasfilm announced new details about the upcoming home release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it’s packed with special features, deleted scenes, and backstage looks at the eighth installment of the saga.

The bonus features boast 14 deleted scenes from the film, all with optional commentary from writer-director Rian Johnson, as well as a feature-length documentary about the making of the film. Also included are two unedited scenes of Andy Serkis’ performance as the nefarious Supreme Leader Snoke, as well as in-depth looks at how Johnson interpreted the mythology of the Force and how he brought key scenes — like the opening space battle or the clash on Crait — to life. Fingers crossed that at least one of the deleted scenes includes porgs.

Here’s the full list of special features, via Lucasfilm:

The Director and the Jedi – Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.

– Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon. Balance of the Force – Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.

– Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way. Scene Breakdowns Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle – Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life. Snoke and Mirrors – Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain. Showdown on Crait – Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-world locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

– Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke. Deleted Scenes – With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

– With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson. Audio Commentary – View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be available digitally on March 13, with the Blu-ray hitting shelves on March 27.