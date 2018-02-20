Lego Batman Movie director in talks to helm Dungeons & Dragons

The director of The Lego Batman Movie is looking to build a new fantasy.

Chris McKay is in negotiations to direct Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons big-screen adaptation, EW has confirmed.

Based on the popular role-playing game, the project, which is slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2021, has long been in the works. It was previously set up at Warner Bros. and entangled in a lawsuit over who owned the rights to a new film. (An earlier Dungeons & Dragons movie was released by Warner Bros’. New Line division in 2000, to poor reviews and disappointing box office returns.)

After working as an animator and director on Robot Chicken, McKay made his filmmaking debut with 2017’s Lego Batman Movie. He was subsequently tapped to stay in the Batman universe for Nightwing, a live-action DC movie about the vigilante identity adopted by the original Robin, Dick Grayson.

Variety first reported the news.