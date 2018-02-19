Michelle Obama praises Black Panther for inspiring 'people of all backgrounds'

Just days into its theatrical run, Black Panther has already won over fans around the world, setting box office records and earning near-universal critical acclaim. Now, the film has earned another honor: a stamp of approval from one former First Lady.

Michelle Obama took to Twitter on President’s Day to praise Ryan Coogler’s Marvel blockbuster and offer her congratulations to the entire cast and crew.

“Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen,” Obama wrote. “I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Black Panther, which stars Chadwick Boseman as the Wakandan king and superhero T’Challa, has earned an estimated $235 million domestically since hitting theaters Friday. (It earned $201.8 million Friday through Sunday.) Not only did the film obliterate the previous record for a February opening (Deadpool with $132.4 million), but it also now stands as the second-best Marvel opening of all time, second only to the original Avengers‘ $207.5 million.