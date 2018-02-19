Jennifer Lawrence is not taking a year off from acting

Don’t worry, Jennifer Lawrence isn’t going anywhere!

On Friday, Entertainment Tonight reported that the Oscar winner was planning on taking a year off from acting to focus on activism. However, a representative for Lawrence exclusively tells EW that she will return to work when one of several projects in development is ready to go.

According to IMDB, Lawrence currently has seven projects in development, including an untitled film with Amy Schumer, Ron Howard’s Zelda Fitzgerald biopic Zelda, Adam McKay’s Bad Blood, Luca Guadagnino’s Burial Rites, and more.

In an interview with ET, the 27-year-old said she was going to take a break from the screen in order work with a non-profit organization fighting corruption.

“I’m going to take the next year off,” she shared while doing press for her new spy-film Red Sparrow. “I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us … trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics],” she added. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

Lawrence has repeatedly discussed temporarily stepping back from her acting career. She first talked about taking a break in September during an appearance on Today. “I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for two years,” she told Savannah Guthrie.

In November, she told Elle she wanted to get a farm and milk goats.

Lawrence’s relationship with Represent.Us isn’t anything new. Earlier this year, the Hunger Games star, working with the non-profit organization, surprised students at an Ohio high school with an inspiring talk about politics. Lawrence has also spoken out on Hollywood’s gender pay gap, humiliating experiences as a woman working in Hollywood, and more.

Red Sparrow hits theaters March 2. Read EW’s critics’ discussion about the movie here.