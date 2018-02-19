Christopher Nolan says he 'won’t be the man' to direct the next James Bond movie

Despite longterm interest in directing a James Bond movie, Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan says the upcoming Bond flick will not be his chance to be part of the shaken-not-stirred action.

Speculation over who will play the British spy may be the most in-demand information when it comes to the franchise, but as the next installment grows closer interest in who will get behind the camera is also mounting.

The final movie staring Daniel Craig as the titular espionage agent is due out in late 2019. A director has yet to be named — but it won’t be Nolan who took his name out of the mix during an interview with BBC Radio 4.

Christopher Nolan VCG/Getty Images

“I won’t be the man,” he said during the segment. “No, categorically. I think every time they hire a new director I’m rumored to be doing it.”

Other directors rumored to get behind the helm include Yann Demange, Denis Villeneuve, David MacKenzie and Paul McGuigan.

The next 007 flick, known for now simply as James Bond 25, opens on November 8, 2019.