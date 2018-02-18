Blade Runner 2049 takes top cinematography prize at ASC Awards

Roger Deakins won the top prize at the American Society of Cinematographers’ 32nd annual awards ceremony Saturday night, for his work on the striking sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049.

The award marks the fifth such honor for Deakins, who was previously recognized for Skyfall, The Man Who Wasn’t There, and The Shawshank Redemption; he also received the ASC’s lifetime achievement award in 2011.

Deakins beat out Bruno Delbonnel (Darkest Hour), Hoyte van Hoytema (Dunkirk), Rachel Morrison (Mudbound), and Dan Laustsen (The Shape of Water) — the same four cinematographers he’ll compete with at the Oscars next month.

The ASC Awards have an uneven record of predicting Oscar success: In 32 years, 13 winners of the theatrical award have gone on to Oscar gold. Deakins is currently 0 for 14 at the Oscars, earning him the nickname “the Susan Lucci of cinematography.”

As for the ASC’s other awards, Mart Taniel’s November won the spotlight award; Boris Mojsovski won best episode of a commercial TV series for “Thief,” from 12 Monkeys; and Adriano Goldman won best episode of a non-commercial TV series for “Smoke and Mirrors,” from The Crown.

On the non-competitive side, Russell Carpenter received a lifetime achievement award, Angelina Jolie received the board of governors award, Alan Caso received the career achievement in television award, Russell Boyd received the international award, and Stephen Lighthill received the presidents award.