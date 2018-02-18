Anne Hathaway in talks to star in Dee Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted

Anne Hathaway is in negotiations to team up with Mudbound director Dee Rees for The Last Thing He Wanted, a big-screen adaptation of Joan Didion’s 1996 political thriller.

The Oscar-winning actress would star as Elena McMahon, a hardscrabble journalist who gets embroiled in the dangerous world of arms dealing. Producer Cassian Elwes, who worked with Rees on Mudbound and helped get movies like Dallas Buyers Club off the ground, optioned the book from Didion, and Marco Villalobos wrote the screenplay.

Rees’ Mudbound garnered four Oscar nominations, including best adapted screenplay. As for Hathaway, she’ll next be seen in Oceans 8, alongside Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Mindy Kaling.

The Last Thing He Wanted is currently in pre-production, and Bloom is introducing the project to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.