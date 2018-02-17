Zac Efron shares new Ted Bundy film photos with Maze Runner star

There’s one more week of shooting left on Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Joe Berlinger’s Ted Bundy film starring Zac Efron as the notorious serial killer. The great part? We don’t have to wait for the latest looks because they’re already here.

Efron shared some new photos and video shot behind-the-scenes, featuring Maze Runner star Kaya Scodelario in her role as Carole Ann Boone, Bundy’s ex-wife. “Excited to welcome the amazing @kayascods as Carole Ann,” the Baywatch actor wrote in welcoming his cast mate.

Extremely Wicked is told from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), Bundy’s longtime girlfriend. Boone had an ongoing relationship with Bundy that lasted through his murder trial in 1979.

Efron also shared moments working on set, featuring him jumping out a window to escape the cops. “I GOT WARRANTS!” Efron joked on Instagram.

“I GOT WARRANTS!” #behindthescenes🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Feb 13, 2018 at 2:52pm PST

John Malkovich also stars in Extremely Wicked as Judge Edward Cowart, who presided over Bundy’s trial and sentenced him to death. The cast is further rounded out by Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, The Americans‘ Dylan Baker, Shut Eye‘s Jeffrey Donovan, Billions‘ Terry Kinney, and Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Berlinger shared a first look of Hetfield as Officer Bob Hayward earlier in the week. “Having one of my #musical #heroes in our #film is #pretty #damn #awesome,” the filmmaker wrote.

Collins wrapped her scenes on Extremely Wicked on Friday, sharing additional new looks and penning a touching note to Berlinger.

“I don’t know where to begin. This is not an ending but merely the start of something truly special,” she wrote. “This journey has been utterly life changing for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me from day one and entrusting me with this story. So sad to finish but I’m leaving incredibly proud and empowered. You have given me something truly indescribable that I’m forever grateful for. I cannot wait to see it all come together. Miss you already!”

See more photos from the film below.