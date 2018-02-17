The Weinstein Co. fires David Glasser as president 'for cause'

The Weinstein Company’s board of directors has “unanimously voted to terminate” president and chief operating officer David Glasser “for cause,” the studio announced in a brief statement released on Friday night.

The move comes after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against The Weinstein Co. over “egregious violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights, and business laws.” In addition to naming sibling co-founders Bob and Harvey Weinstein — the latter of which was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and assault — Schneiderman also singled out Glasser in a news conference after the complaint was filed.

“The COO David Glasser, who supervised the human resources department, did not stop this discrimination, harassment and abuse, even though he was in charge of handling dozens of shocking complaints,” Schneiderman had said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Weinstein Co. did not immediately respond to EW’s request for further comment on the matter.

Glasser’s firing is the latest hitch for a studio that’s been trying to stay afloat since the allegations came out against Weinstein. Having sought treatment at an Arizona rehabilitation facility, the former movie mogul has repeatedly denied any accusation of nonconsensual sex.

The Weinstein Co. had been in talks to sell itself to a group of investors led by former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet, but Schneiderman’s lawsuit has reportedly put negotiations on hold.