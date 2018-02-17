Three Billboards inspires protest signs after Florida shooting

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri inspired three billboards near Miami, Florida.

Following the deadly shooting at a Parkland high school, three trucks were parked close to the Doral-based office of Sen. Marco Rubio and each carried one line of a message for the Florida lawmaker:

“Slaughtered in school.”

“And still no gun control?”

“How come, Marco Rubio?”

The protest, from online activist group Avaaz, was a nod to Frances McDormand’s character in the Oscar-nominated Three Billboards, which sees a mother erect three signs criticizing the police’s inability to track down her daughter’s killer.

After 17 people were killed and 14 others were injured by a shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Rubio tried cautioning those calling for gun control.

“If we do something, it should be something that works. And the struggle up to this point has been that most of the proposals that have been offered would not have prevented, not just yesterday’s tragedy, but any of those in recent history,” he said (per CNN).

“Florida has notoriously lax gun laws, and Rubio, who is supported by the NRA, has never attempted to reform them,” Avaaz Deputy Director Emma Ruby-Sachs said. “The senator ranks as one of the highest recipients of NRA contributions and has received an A+ rating from the NRA.”

She further criticized Rubio for referring to the shooting as an “inexplicable tragedy.”

“We called [that] ‘inexcusable,'” Sachs said.