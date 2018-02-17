Thor: Ragnarok extended scenes show even more Jeff Goldblum goodness

There were even more priceless moments from Jeff Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok than we saw on the big screen. Ahead of the film’s release on DVD and Blu-ray, Marvel revealed new extended scenes featuring the kooky quirks of The Grandmaster.

It turns out that when the chiseled Asgardian (Chris Hemsworth) first met The Grandmaster under the command of an “obedience disc,” some sort of Sakaarian bat got caught in the throne room and caused a raucous. With the clip stripped of most of its special effects, the other creatures in the scene — like the colorfully hairy aliens making out — also leap to the forefront.

Other alternate moments left on the cutting room floor include a squabble over “scambling” and The Grandmaster trying to explain his elaborate hand signals to Topaz (Rachel Mouse).

Thor: Ragnarok saw the God of Thunder lose his hammer at the hands of Hela (Cate Blanchett) and thrown across space to the gladiatorial planet Sakaar. As the Goddess of Death wreaks havoc on Asgard, Thor reunites with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Together with a new ally, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), they band together to save Asgard from destruction.

“Anything that you see in the movie was a version that was selected by Taika’s tasteful editing from usually 10 other choices of stuff that we tried,” Goldblum told EW. “We just kind of had a growth spurt and a creative ecstasy together and what you see is the result of something from that.”

The Marvel sequel, directed by Hunt for the Wilderpeople‘s Taika Waititi, will be available via Digital and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 20. A DVD and Blu-ray release will come later on March 6.