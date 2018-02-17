Watch Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright deliver a fierce Black Panther rap

We already knew the women of Black Panther passed time on set by engaging in rap battles, and now we can see those Wakandan skills in action.

Lupita Nyong’o posted a video to Instagram on Friday — a.k.a. Black Panther’s opening day — showing her and costar Letitia Wright dropping a few verses about the anticipated Marvel movie.

“Oh boy, I feel some bars coming!” the Oscar winner says before starting her rap. She then hands things over to Wright, whom she describes in the Instagram caption as the “best freestyler in Wakanda.” (Is it too late to add these two to the film’s soundtrack?)

Watch the masters at work below, and hear Wright, Nyong’o, and costar Danai Gurira discuss their behind-the-scenes rap battles in the video above.

Black Panther is in theaters now.