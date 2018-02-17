Call Me By Your Name's dreamy Italian villa goes on the market

Your dreams of having a Call Me By Your Name moment lounging about an exquisite Italian villa with a loved one of your choosing is just a few million dollars away.

The 14-bedroom home where director Luca Guadagnino shot his Oscar-nominated film with Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer is on the market, according to a listing on House & Loft.

The home is described as a 16th century estate (others have deemed it 17th century) in Lombardy, Italy with seven bathrooms and a €1.7 million (more than $2 million) price tag.

In an interview with The New York Times‘ T Magazine, Guadagnino said he found the property “immediately beautiful and a little bit sad, even.” The filmmaker also considered purchasing the villa before he came across the script for Call Me By Your Name.

Sony Pictures Classics

Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman, the film sees 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) spending his summer with his family at their Italian home while forming a relationship with his father’s handsome research assistant, Oliver (Hammer).

According to Elle Decor, the villa formerly served as a fortress before it was converted into a living space.

“I hadn’t done set decorating before,” interior designer Visconti di Modrone told T, “and I thought this would be particularly difficult because the villa was enormous, and mostly empty.”

If you’re going to be the proud owners of dream summer house, you should get into an Italian state of mind and refer to Call Me By Your Name by Chiamami col tuo nome.