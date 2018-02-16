Jon Favreau will voice this many-armed alien in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jon Favreau is joining the crew.

The director of Iron Man and Swingers will voice the multi-armed alien seen in the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Little else is know about this creature, which looks a little bit like Maz Kanata, but is an entirely different character and species. (She didn’t have four arms.)

On Thursday, director Ron Howard confirmed that Favreau, currently at work on Disney’s new live-action take on The Lion King, was hanging out with him and the movie’s co-screenwriter, Lawrence Kasdan, for a specific reason.

Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties https://t.co/W5N7YoAlq6 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 14, 2018

But the oblique tweet only led to more speculation, much of it incorrect. (Sorry, folks, Favs isn’t voicing Jabba the Hutt.)

Favreau confirmed the character earlier today by tweeting an image of the creature, but so far, no new information or name has been revealed. Keep your eyes on Favreau’s twitter feed, however.