Office Space cast thanks Jennifer Aniston for helping them get hired

Watch Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunion: Office Space on People TV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

The cast of Office Space knows they owe a great debt to Jennifer Aniston.

In a PeopleTV special, the cult classic’s stars (minus Aniston) and writer/director Mike Judge look back on their 1999 film, including why landing the Friends star was so crucial.

“Casting Aniston helped me cast all of them,” Judge says, leading Ron Livingston, Gary Cole, and Stephen Root to jump in and thank her. Judge continued, “I would say thank you, too, because I thought she was great in it and perfect for it, but also that it helped us put the studio at ease a little bit, at least they had one famous person.”

Watch the clip above and the full special on PeopleTV.com.