Jamie Lee Curtis says new Halloween movie is 'terrifying'

How much excitement can horror hounds take in a single 24-hour period? On Thursday, news broke that the beloved-by-genre-fans magazine Fangoria is set to return as a print publication in the fall. Now, Jamie Lee Curtis has written an Instagram update on the progress of the new Halloween movie, in which she declares this latest entry of the iconic slasher series to be “terrifying.”

“Wrapping things up here in Haddonfield,” writes Curtis, who is reprising the role of the much-tormented Laurie Strode in the movie. “Three generations of strong, striped, Strode women. These two @missjudygreer @andimatichak brought it ALL to their work on this terrifying revisit of @halloweenmovie.”

Judy Greer and Andi Matichak play Laurie Strode’s daughter and granddaughter respectively in the as-yet-untitled film.

The new Halloween movie is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, and Jeff Fradley. The film is released Oct. 19. See Curtis’ Instagram below.