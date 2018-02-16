Black Panther pounces on Thursday screenings with $25.2 million

Black Panther is poised to make history at the box office. Marvel’s latest film has earned an estimated $25.2 million from Thursday night domestic screenings, which breaks the February preview night record previously held by Deadpool ($12.7 million).

Black Panther‘s opening also surpassed Captain America: Civil War, which earned $25 million from its first showings. In the grander scheme of superhero movies, the Ryan Coogler-directed film falls behind the respective preview nights for Avengers: Age of Ultron ($27.6 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($27.7 million), and The Dark Knight Rises ($30.6 million).

Overseas, Black Panther has already earned $47 million over the course of three days. $10.1 million hails from U.K. screenings, $9.5 million comes from Korea, and $2.4 million comes from Taiwan.

Fueled by comic book fan buzz and stellar critical reviews, this impressive showing comes after the film received the fourth highest ticket pre-sales in Fandango’s history; Star Wars: The Force Awakens is still No. 1, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa in Civil War. Following the death of his father, Black Panther sees the character assume the throne of Wakanda, the most highly advanced nation on the globe and the epicenter of the indestructible metal known as vibranium.

Boseman is surrounded by an all-star cast: Danai Gurira as Dora Milaje general Okoye, head of the all-female military force; Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, a “War Dog” global spy for Wakanda and T’Challa’s love interest; Letitia Wright as T’Challa’s tech-genius sister, Shuri; Michael B. Jordan as villain Killmonger; and Andy Serkis as the vibranium-obsessed arms dealer from Age of Ultron, Ulysses Klaue, to name a few.