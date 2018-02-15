Thomas Haden Church reveals the Spider-Man 3 stunt that set the crew on fire

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Movie stunts can be dangerous for performers, but on the set of Spider-Man 3, one stunt led to fire raining down on the crew.

On People TV’s Couch Surfing, Divorce star Thomas Haden Church talks about his experience filming Sam Raimi’s third and final Spider-Man film, in which Church played the Sandman. He describes one stunt that involved a “turboprop helicopter engine.”

“The insurance company would only let me do one take… and I talked Sam into letting me do it twice,” the actor says. “In the midst of shooting the second take, the helicopter engine caught fire, and started raining fire down. … The DP — he had a coat on, and the camera operator had a jacket, and both their jackets caught fire.”

Luckily, he says the fire was “not big,” and it seems like everyone was okay, although Church doesn’t remember why the stunt went wrong.

The Oscar nominee also discussed how he became involved in the superhero film. When he met with Raimi, he had no idea what project they were going to discuss until Raimi began laying out storyboards. “And I was like, wait a second, that guy’s in a spider suit, and that looks like Kirsten Dunst!”

He continues, “Then I was nominated for an Academy Award two or three days after the meeting with Sam, and the same day that I was nominated, Sam called and asked me to be the Sandman.”

