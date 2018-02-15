Horror magazine Fangoria returning from grave as print quarterly

It was announced Thursday that horror magazine Fangoria is set to return as a print quarterly, with the first issue of the revamped title hitting newsstands this fall in time for Halloween. The assets of the Fangoria brand have been purchased from The Brooklyn Company by the Texas-based entertainment company Cinestate. The CEO of Cinestate, Dallas Sonnier, is a film producer whose whose credits include the cannibal-western Bone Tomahawk, the recent Vince Vaughn-starring action-thriller Brawl in Cell Block 99, and the upcoming Puppet Master franchise reboot. Sonnier has hired Phil Nobile Jr., formerly editor-at-large for the website Birth.Movies.Death, as the title’s editor-in-chief. Ex-Fangoria editor Tony Timpone and longtime staffer Michael Gingold will have their own columns in the new version of magazine, which will be based out of Dallas. The title has also secured commitments to contribute from a number of other writers, including Bone Tomahawk writer-director S. Craig Zahler, Shudder curator Sam Zimmerman, novelist and screenwriter Grady Hendrix, and Shock Waves podcast host Rebekah McKendry.

Fangoria was first published in 1979 and over time became an essential read for horror fans as it covered, and boosted, the careers of genre actors, filmmakers, writers, and special effects artists. But in recent years, the title struggled financially and the last physical issue of Fangoria was published in 2015.

“We are fully committed to restoring faith in Fangoria with the horror fan community, so many of whom bought subscriptions, but never received their magazines,” Sonnier said in a statement. “We have also been reaching out to previous Fangoria contributors to introduce ourselves and invite them back into the tent for future collaborations. This is a process, but we are confident in our ability to earn back trust and be good partners in a brand that personally means so much to so many awesome people.”

“There needs to be a Fangoria,” says Nobile. “The magazine was a constant presence in the genre since 1979 — and then one day it was gone. That felt, to us, tragically incorrect. Fango was, for multiple generations, a privileged window into the world of horror. It gave us access to filmmakers’ processes and secrets, opened our eyes to movies we might have otherwise missed, and nurtured a wave of talent that’s out there driving the genre today. I’m proud and excited to be part of the team that’s bringing this institution back.”

Cinestate plans to further develop Fangoria into a brand for producing movies, podcasts, and horror novels. The company has also acquired the assets and trademarks for the magazines Starlog and Gorezone.