Burt Reynolds sends up his own image The Last Movie Star trailer

Burt Reynolds is one of the enduring stars of a certain generation of screen idols, and the new trailer for The Last Movie Star makes good use of that fact.

Reynolds portrays Vic Edwards in the film, a fading Hollywood star who followed a path from college football legend to stunt double to hunky leading man. The role mirrors much of Reynolds’ own career trajectory, including his days as a halfback at Florida State University and his early career in Hollywood as a stuntman.

In The Last Movie Star, Vic travels to Nashville on the advice of an old friend (Chevy Chase) to accept a lifetime achievement award at a film festival that turns out to be a low-rent affair. But the journey becomes an unexpectedly poignant look at his past as he revisits his career with a group of adoring fans.

Directed by Adam Rifkin, the film also features Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood), and Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine). It premieres on DirecTV on Feb. 22 and will open in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on March 30.

Watch the trailer above.