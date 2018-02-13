It's Dwayne Johnson and gorilla George vs. the world in new Rampage trailer

“Of course the wolf flies.” It’s Rampage. Why wouldn’t it? The latest trailer for Dwayne Johnson‘s monster (s)mash blockbuster leans heavily into the absurdity and the fun of having a world where a giant gorilla, crocodile, and wolf ransack a city. And at the center of it all is The Rock.

Johnson stars here as primatologist Davis Okoye, who brings the human element of this story into focus. Davis is best buds with a silverback gorilla named George, but a mysterious “Project Rampage” initiative transforms this docile, jokester animal into a supersized beast capable of crushing cars, buildings, and… well, most things.

So Davis has to then save his best friend from being shot and figure out what happened to him, while also dodging other mutated animals. Said flying wolf is one of them.

Brad Peyton, who’s been directing Johnson through San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, helms Rampage. Ryan Engle crafted the story out of the original Rampage video game and turned it into a screenplay with writers Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal, and Adam Sztykiel.

Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in Rampage, which is set for release on April 20.

Watch the new trailer above.