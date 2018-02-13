LeBron James to produce new House Party reboot

LeBron James continues making moves off the court towards more film work. The basketball and Trainwreck star has come aboard to produce a new House Party film with Maverick Carter, EW has learned.

Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, the writers behind the Emmy-winning Atlanta, are on script duties for the SpringHill Entertainment and New Line Cinema production.

“This is definitely not a reboot,” James wanted to clarify to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie. Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

While the first film starred Kid ‘n Play’s Kid and Play, Carter teased, “We’re trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project.” He didn’t rule out a possible role for James, as well, but said “there’s no plan for it now.”

“He’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in,” Carter added.

James is also executive producing and starring in the long-rumored, now-confirmed Space Jam 2 for director Justin Lin. He’ll be seen — or, rather, heard — next in the animated Bigfoot movie, Smallfoot.