Deadpool director Tim Miller developing secret X-Men film 143

Deadpool director Tim Miller is returning to the superhero genre: EW has confirmed that the director is working on a top secret film set within the X-Men universe called 143.

Comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis, who created Jessica Jones, will script the new feature which the internet believes is a spin-off film about Kitty Pryde.

The young mutant, who can walk through walls, was famously featured in an issue the Uncanny X-Men Volume….yep….143. In that edition, Kitty finds herself battling the N’Garai demon all by herself in the X-Mansion.

X-Men fans know that Kitty Pryde has previously appeared in both X-Men: The Last Stand and Days of Future Past, played by Ellen Page. If this IS indeed a Kitty Pryde film, we’re guessing it will be played by a different actress.

Miller is currently in pre-production his reboot of Terminator.