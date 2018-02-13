Batman Ninja, the stunning anime movie that transformed the Caped Crusader into a samurai warrior, is getting a U.S. release this year.

The latest English-dubbed trailer from Warner Bros. Japan comes with brief snippets of new footage, as well as the date April 24, 2018. That’s when the film gets its digital release, while Batman Ninja drops on Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on May 8, 2018.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure producer Junpei Mizusaki directed Batman Ninja, which bears character designs from Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki. The story, penned by Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), transports Batman and some of his famous friends to feudal Japan by way of Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine.

The villains make themselves feudal lords with Joker taking the lead among warring factions. Now it’s up to Batman — with a lot less tech this time — to suit up as a samurai and restore order.

Leo Chu and Eric Garcia reinterpreted the script for the English-language version coming to the U.S.

The expansive voice cast includes Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Joker, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) as Catwoman, Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Gorilla Grodd and Deathstroke, Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10: Omniverse) as Robin, Adam Croasdell (Reign) as Nightwing and Alfred, Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) as Red Robin and Red Hood, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Penguin, and Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) as Two-Face.

Watch the latest U.S. trailer above.