Anna Faris dives into fake marriage in new Overboard trailer

Forget fish — Anna Faris has caught herself a fake husband in the first full trailer for Overboard.

In the gender-swapped remake of the 1987 Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn comedy, Faris stars as Kate, a working-class single mom who seeks to dole out some “poetic justice” to Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez), an arrogant playboy who refused to pay her for cleaning his yacht. So when he falls overboard and wakes up with amnesia, Kate decides to convince him that they’re married.

Despite a rough start, Leonardo embraces his new life and wins over the entire family, including Kate, who admits, “I love having a fake husband.”

Overboard, which also stars Eva Longoria and Mel Rodriguez, makes landfall April 13. Watch the trailer above.