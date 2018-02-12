The beloved scruffy street dog is back in a new trailer for the Netflix film Benji.

Written and directed by Brandon Camp, whose father Joe Camp created the original, the Benji reboot tells the story of brother and sister Carter (Gabriel Bateman, Stalker) and Frankie (Darby Camp, Big Little Lies), two New Orleans school kids who bring Benji home. “He does look kind of like a Benji – he’s old and new at the same time,” says Carter, in a wink to the original character.

Although their mother (Kiele Sanchez, Lost) isn’t too happy when she finds the dog hiding in her house, clever Benji might just be the one to save the day when the kids are in danger.

Benji premieres on Netflix on March 16. Watch the trailer above.