Nicolas Cage quizzed on his own movie lines

Nicolas Cage knows his own body of work pretty well. As Jimmy Kimmel did with Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson, the folks at Vulture quizzed the Mom and Dad star on movie lines he may or may not have performed over his nearly 40-year acting career. It was up to him to have the wisdom to know the difference.

Cage may not know Raising Arizona as well as he used to — he forgot he said the line, “There’s what’s right and what’s right and never the twain shall meet” — but the actor was spot-on with all the other movie quotes recited for him.

He even remembered saying, “That techno-rock you guys listen to is gutless,” in 1983’s Valley Girl. So why “couldn’t I remember Raising Arizona?” he asked himself.

Watch Cage get quizzed in the clip above.