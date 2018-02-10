Kill Bill stunt coordinator says he wasn't scheduled the day of Uma Thurman's accident

The stunt coordinator for Kill Bill believes he would have been able to prevent Uma Thurman’s on-set car crash had he been notified that the scene was taking place.

Keith Adams is the latest party to speak out about the incident that was brought to light by the actress in a Saturday New York Times story detailing Thurman’s allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, an executive producer on Kill Bill and longtime collaborator of Quentin Tarantino, the film’s director.

“No stunts of any kind were scheduled for the day of Ms. Thurman’s accident,” Adams said in an email to THR. “All of the stunt department was put on hold and no one from the stunt department was called to set. At no point was I notified or consulted about Ms. Thurman driving a car on camera that day.”

Thurman told the Times she had voiced her discomfort with getting behind the wheel for the scene, later calling it “negligent to the point of criminality.” Tarantino, who Thurman says she doesn’t hold responsible for the accident, has since expressed regret (as has producer Lawrence Bender), while also noting to Deadline that he hadn’t “considered it a stunt,” which could explain why the stunt coordinator wasn’t present. “It was just driving,” he told Deadline.

Added Adams, “Had I been involved, I would have insisted not only on putting a professional driver behind the wheel but also insuring that the car itself was road-worthy and safe.”

“The situation as it has been described sounds like a stunt and would be a likely safety violation,” a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA told THR. “In general, only stunt professionals should perform stunts with guidance from a stunt coordinator to ensure a correct and safe performance.”

Representatives for Thurman, Tarantino, Weinstein, and SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.