Incredibles 2 poster brings Edna Mode to New York Fashion Week

Even though Edna Mode considers supermodels to be “spoiled, stupid little stick figures with poofy lips who think only about themselves,” she wouldn’t miss New York Fashion Week for the world, dahling.

Pixar fans have begun spotting new Incredibles 2 posters around Manhattan as the city kicked off the fashion industry extravaganza on Thursday — and everyone’s favorite fashion mogul was front and center. “If you thought she’d miss #NYFW, you thought wrong, dahling,” the official Pixar Twitter account wrote to a fan.

Last year for Disney’s D23 Expo, fashion industry figures like Project Runway‘s Heidi Klum, designer Zac Posen, and model Kendall Jenner came together to sing Edna’s praises. Of course, “Yes, I know, dahling, I know,” was her response.

Edna, voiced by Incredibles 2 writer and director Brad Bird, returns alongside Bob/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Helen/Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), Jack-Jack, and Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) for the Pixar movie sequel.

Incredibles 2 picks up right where we last left off with these heroes, who were last seen suiting up to battle the Underminer. This time around, Helen is the one in the spotlight as Bob adjusts to stay-at-home dad life and Jack-Jack’s powers continue to emerge. The team will have to jump back into action, however, when a new villain with a brilliant and dangerous plot emerges.

“Helen’s appetite for adventure comes to the fore,” Hunter told EW. “Whereas before, she was driven to become Mrs. Incredible out of necessity, where she went into it to save her husband, I think this time she really meets her own ambition head-on. The ambition of being an adventure is something that we get to explore.”

Joining these folks are Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor, a rich telecommunications bigwig infatuated with Supers; Catherine Kenner as Winston’s genius sister, Evelyn; Jonathan Banks as Super Relocation Program agent Rick Dicker; Sophia Bush as a Super and Elastigirl superfan named Voyd; and Isabella Rossellini as Ambassador.

Incredibles 2 will hit theaters on June 15, 2018.