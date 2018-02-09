Oscar contender Timothée Chalamet, fresh off roles in Call By Your Name and Lady Bird, is heading to Netflix to prove his might as Henry V, EW has learned.

Kenneth Branagh and Laurence Olivier are among those who’ve tackled William Shakespeare’s take on the English monarch, but the 22-year-old rising star will headline Netflix’s The King, which is written by David Michôd and Joel Edgerton.

The film follows a young Henry V who reluctantly assumes the throne in the late 1300s when his brother dies in battle. Michôd will also helm the effort, following his direction on Animal Kingdom and The Rover — two other films he worked on with Edgerton. The King also continues the filmmaker’s relationship with Netflix and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, which released the movie War Machine last year.

Michôd, Edgerton, and Liz Watts will produce The King with Plan B’s Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.

Chalamet is an Oscar nominee for Best Actor this year for his role as Elio in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name. He also filmed roles opposite Steve Carell in Amazon’s Beautiful Boy and opposite Elle Fanning in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

“I didn’t know it was going to happen in 2017, but I did know that he would become a heartthrob,” Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig told EW of the actor.

Deadline was the first to report the news.