Dance Academy movie is finally landing in the U.S.

When Australian dance drama Dance Academy took its final bow at the end of the third season in 2013, fans were left to wonder whether or not its injured heroine Tara (Xenia Goodwin) would ever dance again professionally. Since then, the series became a cult hit in the U.S. on Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, but a reunion movie released last April in Australia hasn’t been available to the clamoring American fans — until now.

EW can reveal that Dance Academy: The Comeback is heading to theaters in the U.S. on March 2, 2018!

So, yes, Academy lovers, we’ll finally get to see Tara dance again — and try to sort out once and for all whether her heart belongs to Ben (Thomas Lacey) or Christian (The Fosters and Lady Bird‘s Jordan Rodrigues). And, of course, she’ll be reunited with her besties Kat (Alicia Banit) and Abigail (Dena Kaplan). The Flash‘s Keiynan Lonsdale returns as Ollie as well.

Nic Westaway and Miranda Otto join for the new installment, which will see Tara giving her dance career one more go. According to the official description, “In her quest to defy the odds in a near impossible comeback, Tara leaves her life and love behind in Sydney and travels to New York. But as the rejections pile up, and Tara tears herself apart trying to fit the unrelenting ballet mold, she must learn to find, and trust, her own voice before she loses everything that truly matters in the pursuit of a dream.”

See an exclusive clip of Tara rehearsing with Ben above and the poster below.

Cinedigm

Dance Academy: The Comeback, directed by Jeffrey Walker, will arrive in the following select theaters on March 2. The new film will also be made available on DVD from Cinedigm starting April 3.

