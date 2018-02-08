Venom teaser reveals Tom Hardy as Spider-Man anti-hero

Tom Hardy transforms into another comic book figure in the first Venom teaser trailer, released on Thursday for director Ruben Fleischer’s Spider-Man-based film. Years after playing Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy now takes on Eddie Brock, a character played by Topher Grace in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Ryan Kwanten in Adi Shankar’s unofficial short film.

On the page, Eddie is a journalist that’s taken over by the sentient symbiote alien to become the classic villain known as Venom. On the screen, he’s more of an anti-hero.

“You used to be one thing, now you’re something else,” Eddie says in the Venom trailer.

While it’s just a teaser, we see footage of Riz Ahmed (HBO’s The Night Of) as he lords over a container housing the symbiote substance, Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World), and Reid Scott (HBO’s Veep) in some sort of test facility. (Could this be The Life Foundation teased in the first-look image?) There are also scenes of a crash site (likely where the symbiote touched down on earth) and Eddie convulsing as something takes over.

“We all have our own problems, our own issues, our own demons,” Eddie says — only his demons are very real.

Fleischer, who directed Gangster Squad and Zombieland, told fans the film is primarily based on the comic book arcs Venom: Lethal Protector and Planet of the Symbiotes. “I can promise you badass action, Venom’s dark humor, and I can also promise you an absolutely stunning performance by Tom Hardy,” he said.

Venom marks Sony’s first superhero film to follow Spider-Man: Homecoming and its deal with Disney’s Marvel Studios to share the Spider-Man property. The studio emphasized Venom is not a spin-off to Homecoming, while other projects based on characters from Spider-Man‘s world are in the works.

Venom — based on a screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Kelly Marcel, and Will Beall — will open in theaters on Oct. 5, 2018. Watch the teaser trailer above.