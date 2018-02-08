Why Rita Moreno will 'never forgive' herself for her Oscar acceptance speech

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Rita Moreno may have won her Oscar over 50 years ago, but that doesn’t mean the memories of the night still don’t make her emotional.

On PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, while watching footage of the moment in 1962 when she won best supporting actress for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, Moreno pressed her hands to her face and watched Rock Hudson call her name with an infectious glee. She excitedly points out her mother hugging her and then explains, “I remember thinking, ‘Do not run, don’t look needy,’ because I had seen other people run up to the stage.”

Moreno then cringes at her own acceptance speech, which is a brief, “I can’t believe it. Good lord. I leave you with that.”

“I’ll never forgive myself for this. I’ve been trying to make up for it since then with long acceptance speeches,” she jokes about her very concise response to the win.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Moreno is a part of Oscar history for being both the first Latina actress to win the award and also going on to be one of only 12 competitive EGOT winners (people who’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award). She hasn’t tired of the honor, however.

“It’s gone past that at the moment because of SAG Awards Lifetime achievement and also the Kennedy Center Honors, so now I’m a SKEGOT,” she jokes. “I got to tell you — it means a lot, it feels really, really good. I am not casual or bored with something like that. I think it’s wonderful and I’m glad it happened to a Puerto Rican.”

Watch the clip above for more.