9 new images and insights from Solo: A Star Wars Story

“It’s true. All of it.”

By the end of his life, Han Solo came to believe in things. The Force. The Rebellion. Maybe even himself.

But that was a long road. The new standalone film Solo: A Star Wars Story journeys back to his younger days when faith was harder to come by — partly because everyone he knew really was a liar or thief.

As part of EW’s cover story about the May 25 movie, we have new images from film. Here’s a deeper dive into what they show and what the film will reveal about the guy who spent a life proving that multiple wrongs do make a right.

Punch it, Chewie!

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

We’re going to see the meet-cute. Lawrence Kasdan (who co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens) joked to his son Jon, who co-wrote this script with him, that Solo is a secret bromance.

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” he says. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy.”

“Wookiees have so many positive qualities,” Lawrence Kasdan adds. “But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.” He means that figuratively. They don’t make it easy for you to get close to them. But in a literal sense, they’re great for tearing open doors.

Space cowboy

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the smuggler role from Harrison Ford, portraying Solo several years before we meet him in the Mos Eisley cantina in 1977’s original Star Wars. The filmmakers say the movie is a combination film noir and Western, with buddy comedy elements smuggled inside.

“I think the main thing that’s different is that the Han we meet in this film is more of an idealist,” Ehrenreich tells EW. “He has certain dreams that he follows, and we watch how it affects him as those dreams meet new realities — realities that are harder and more challenging than he’d expected.”

The smooth operator

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Donald Glover has already grifted his way into the hearts of Star Wars fans, just by flashing a single smile as Lando Calrissian. In this scene, he’s playing cards with his two-headed alien friend. “Yeah, we are playing a game of sabacc,” Glover says. ” A lot of it, you know?”

That’s the same game that Han Solo played to win the Falcon from his old frenemy. But we don’t yet know whether that takes place in this particular scene. “We are getting a taste of that. How good is Lando? How good is Han?” Glover says.

